Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 final, live match timings, streaming

The grand finale of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played on Tuesday, September 17.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final schedule and timetable

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy final schedule and timetable

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

The 2024 edition of the Asian Men's Champions Trophy has come to an end and the finalists will be decided after the conclusion of the semifinal matches. The winner of first semifinal (Pakistan vs China) will lock horns with the winner of semifinal 2 (India vs Korea) on Tuesday (September 17).

While India starts as clear favourites against Korea, Pakistan vs China semifinal match is underway
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 final time table

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 final schedule and time
Match Matches Date and time (IST)
3rd and 4th place playoff Losing semifinalists September 17, 1 PM
Final Winner of semifinals September 17, 3:30 PM
 

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final Live Telecast and Streaming Details


When will the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey final take place?

The grand finale of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be played on Tuesday, September 17.

Which teams will lock horns in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final?

In the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final, Pakistan or China will lock horns with India or Korea.

At what time will Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final start on September 17?

The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will start at 3:30 PM IST on September 17.

Which TV channels will live telecast Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match in India?

The live telecast of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final be available in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

