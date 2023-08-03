Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India to face China today at 8.30 pm

India is to face China in its inaugural match in Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 on August 3 at 8 pm IST. Under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh, India will aim to continue its domination in the game and bring home the gold medal for the fourth time.

India is the highest-ranked team in the tournament placed at number 4, while China is currently the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, ranked at No. 25.

The three-time winner is also the favourite for the tournament, as team India is playing the championship on its home soil.

In the last edition of the Asian Champions that was held in Bangladesh, India lost by 3-5 to Japan in the semifinal and settled for a bronze medal.

India vs China: Head-to-Head Records India and China faced each other four times in the Asian Champions Trophy. India won three times, while China won on one occasion.

When will the India vs China match begin today? India vs China match will begin today, August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs China match? Today's match between India and China in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs China today? The live-streaming of the India and China match will be streamed on Fancode in India.

Where will the India and China match be played? The India and China Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

India and China: Squad India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.

China: Ao Weibao (captain), Chen Qijun, Chen Chengfu, Gao Jiesheng, Liu Junjie, Ao Xu, Pan Dongquan, E Wenhui, Chen Chongcong, Guo Zixiang, Du Shihao, Ao Suozhu, Chen Benhai, Lin Changliang, Meng Lei, Huang Jingcheng, Zhang Bo, Zhu Weijiang, Wang Weihao, Wang Caiyu.