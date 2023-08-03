Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea vs Japan: Hockey Match Details

The much anticipated Asian Champions Trophy is set to start from 3rd August 2023. For the first time in 16 years, International Hockey will return to Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Defending champions South Korea will kick-start its game in the afternoon. They will confront Japan in the initial round of the tournament that is scheduled to start at 4 PM. Meanwhile, hosts India will play later in the night confronting China at 8.30 PM. And in between, Malaysia will play against Pakistan.





South Korea vs Japan: Overview In the last edition of the Asian Champions Trophy final, South Korea, the champions, will face Japan. Japan wants to improve on their silver medal-winning performance from the previous edition, while Korea wants to keep their title.

Korea, ranked 9th in the world, was the only Asian nation in the Hockey World Cup 2022-23 quarterfinals when they last played in India. In the upcoming continental event, they will attempt to dominate their Asian rivals once more.





Japan vs South Korea Hockey Match: Squad Japan: Seren Tanaka (Captain), Shota Yamada, Yamato Kawahara, Yoshiki Kirishita, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Yuma Nagai, Manabu Yamashita, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Genki Mitani, Kaito Tanaka, Kosei Kawabe, Takumi Kitagawa, Takashi Yoshikawa.





South Korea and Japan: Venue

India is hosting the tournament at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. The tournament will start on August 3rd, 2023 at 4pm.

South Korea vs Japan hockey match: Format

In a round-robin format, each team will play against each other once. There will be a single standings table, and the top four from the table towards the closing of the group stage will play in the semi-finals, while the other two will play for the fifth position. The champions of the two semi-finals will play in the last, and the losing teams will play for third place.



South Korea vs Japan: live streaming details

The live broadcast of the Japan vs South Korea match will be on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD Television channels, and the live streaming of the matches can be watched on the Fancode application.