Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK

The Men's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 will kick-start today with Korea locking horns with Japan in the day's first match. Korea vs Japan will be followed by Malaysia vs Pakistan while India vs China will be the last game of the day (August 3).

Hockey is returning to Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishna stadium after a gap of 16 years. The defending champions Korea will look to start their campaign on a high when they take the field against Japan.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today's 1st match: Korea vs Japan match timings and live telecast

Which teams will clash in today's 1st match of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

Korea vs Japan game will kick-start Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai.

What will be the match timing of Korea vs Japan game?

Korea vs Japan game will kick-start at 4:00 PM IST.

How to watch live telecast of Korea vs Japan hockey match?

Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast Korea vs Japan match in India.

How to watch live streaming of Korea vs Japan hockey match?

Fancode have bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023. Fans can watch KOR vs JAP hockey match by paying Rs 9.

Pakistan vs Malaysia

While Pakistan will entertain the Chennai crowd when they lock horns with Malaysia in the second game.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today's 2nd match: Pakistan vs Malaysia match timings and live telecast

What will be the match timing of the Pakistan vs Malaysia game?

Pakistan vs Malaysia game will kick-start at 6:15 PM IST.

How to watch live telecast of Pakistan vs Malaysia hockey match?

Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast Pakistan vs Malaysia match in India.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Malaysia hockey match?

Fancode has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023. Fans can watch MAL vs PAK hockey match by paying Rs 9.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 today's 2nd match: India vs China match timings and live telecast

What will be the match timing of the India vs China game?

India vs China game will kick-start at 8:30 PM IST.

How to watch live telecast of India vs China hockey match?

Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD will live telecast India vs China match in India.

How to watch live streaming of India vs China hockey match?

Fancode has bought the exclusive streaming rights for Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023. Fans can watch IND vs CHN hockey match by paying Rs 9.