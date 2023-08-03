Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Asian Champions Trophy: Korea start title defence with 2-1 win over Japan

Asian Champions Trophy: Korea start title defence with 2-1 win over Japan

It all began in the sixth minute when Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th, as both the teams went into half-time break locked at 1-1

Press Trust of India Chennai
Korea vs Japan

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Defending champions South Korea started their Asian Champions Trophy title defence on a winning note, beating Japan 2-1 in a close contest at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

It all began in the sixth minute when Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th, as both the teams went into half-time break locked at 1-1.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Japanese side in front.

It was followed by some relentless attacks from the Koreans. However, the Japanese defence held on firmly to grab the three points in the end.

Raiki Fujishima of Japan was yellow-carded in the 14th, whereas Manjae Jung of Korea saw green in the seventh.

Also Read

Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Why are coaches complaining about schedule?

Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea vs Japan: Hockey Match Details

Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan coach Butt thrilled to be in India

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: India to face China today at 8.30 pm

Bazball unpacked: Controlled aggression or crash, bang, wallop approach?

Asian Champions Trophy 2023, South Korea vs Japan: Hockey Match Details

World Athletics Championships: Four Indian javelin throwers qualify

Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK

Topics :Asian Men's Hockey Champions TrophySouth KoreaJapan

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story