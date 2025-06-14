AUS vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Can India outwit the Aussies? Kickoff at 2 PM IST

AUS vs IND FIH Pro League 2025 LIVE: India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to take on Australia in crucial FIH Pro League 2025 matches on Saturday, June 14, fixtures that could significantly influence the outcome of their European leg campaigns.

The Indian men’s team, sitting fifth in the standings with 15 points from 12 matches, are eager to snap a four-game losing streak. Having suffered consecutive defeats to Olympic gold medallists Netherlands and narrowly lost twice to Argentina, the team now faces a must-win scenario to remain in the race for a top-three finish.

ALSO READ: FIH Pro League 2025: Australia vs India live time, date, live streaming Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was sidelined from the last match due to a finger injury, highlighted the urgency of building momentum and securing vital points. India’s campaign has been marred by defensive lapses, inefficient penalty corner execution, and a struggle to maintain composure in the final stages of games — key areas they must improve to turn their fortunes around.

Australia vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Full squad

India squad:

Abhishek, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Suraj Karkera, Shilanand Lakra, Raj Kumar Pal, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Nilakanta Sharma, Angad Bir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, Yashdeep Siwach, Sumit, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Australia squad:

Davis Atkin, Jayden Atkinson, Hayden Beltz, Joshua Beltz, Tim Brand, Cooper Burns, James Collins, Nathan Czinner, Nathan Ephraums, Cambell Geddes, Blake Govers, Anand Gupte, Jake Harvie, Tom Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Liam Henderson, Tim Howard, Craig Marais, Mitch Nicholson, Connar Otterbach, Lachlan Sharp, Jed Snowden, Ashleigh Thomas, Jack Welch, Corey Weyer, Benjamin White, Ky Willott

Australia vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live: Start time

The Australia vs India FIH Pro League match on 14 June will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Australia vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live telecast

The match on 14 June will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India FIH Pro League 2025 Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar apps and websites in India.

Stay tuned here for all the live updates of the Australia vs India FIH Pro League 2025 match.