Australian Open 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy underway

This year's Australian Open holds special significance for Djokovic, as whispers of retirement have started to grow. It could be his final appearance at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success.

Australian Open 2025

The excitement surrounding the 2025 Australian Open is building as the tournament's 1st round matches get going in Melbourne. One of the most anticipated players in the draw is Novak Djokovic, who will eye his record-extending 11th Australian Open title this year as he takes on USA's Nishesh Basavareddy in the 1st round tie. The Serbian tennis legend has made the Rod Laver Arena his own, collecting some of his most iconic victories on its prestigious courts.  With the match starting at 1:30 PM IST, fans all around the world are expecting a strong start, perhaps a straight sets victory from the Serb to begin the campiagn on a high.  ALSO READ: Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic's match starts at 1:30 PM IST
 
This year's Australian Open holds special significance for Djokovic, as whispers of retirement have started to grow. It could be his final appearance at a venue where he has enjoyed so much success. A victory in Melbourne would not only secure his 100th career title but also extend his Grand Slam record with a 25th major win. 
Novak Djokovic previous results in Australian Open
Year Singles Doubles
2005 First Round -
2006 First Round First Round
2007 Fourth Round First Round
2008 Winner -
2009 Quarterfinals -
2010 Quarterfinals -
2011 Winner -
2012 Winner -
2013 Winner -
2014 Winner -
2015 Winner -
2016 Winner -
2017 Quarterfinals -
2018 Second Round -
2019 Winner -
2020 Winner -
2021 Winner -
2022 - -
2023 Winner -
2024 Semi finals  
  Who is Nishesh Basavareddy?
  At just 19 years old, Basavareddy, who has Indian roots, is considered one of the brightest young prospects in tennis. The two players are set to meet on Sunday, January 12, although the exact start time for the match has yet to be confirmed.
 
As Djokovic continues to chase history, the first round match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Basavareddy looking to make a statement on one of the sport's biggest stages. For Djokovic, this could be another chapter in a legendary career at the Australian Open. 

Australian Open 2025 Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy live telecast and streaming details

 
Where to watch Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round tie live in India?
 
In India, the live broadcast of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round match on January 13 will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round tie live in India?
 
The live streaming of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open 2025 1st round match on January 13 can be accessed through the Sony LIV app and website in India.
 
1:37 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

The match between Djokovic and Basavareddy is about to start as a dominant Djokovic display is expected by the fans on the day.
1:25 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Who is Djokovic's opponent?

19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy is Djokovic's first opponent this time. Nishesh is from USA but has Indian origins which is evident from his name. He has been a bright competitor in what is the start of his career and would surely dream of a springing an upset on the day. 
1:14 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Djoker eyeing 11th title!

Novak Djokovic enters the season's frst Grand Slam joping to clinch his record-extending 11th title in Melbourne. Only a few players have managed to stop Djokovic in Australia with the Serbian dominant on the synthetic court.
1:06 PM

Australian Open 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Djokovic in action today!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2025. The tournament's record winner and the only remaining player from the traditional 'Big 3', Novak Djokovic is set to begin his campaign today. His first round tie is against USA's Nishesh Basavareddy who is of Indian origin as well. Action to begin at 1:30 PM IST.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

