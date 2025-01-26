Australian Open 2025: Who has lifted the most men's singles titles?

The season's first Grand Slam title is now almost over as the men's singles final will crown yet another champion that will be forever etched in the history books of the tournament. The hard court tournament allows the best players in the world to set the tone for the whole season and also is a great stage for youngsters to announce themselves to the tennis world and start to write a new chapter in their careers as well.

Winning the most number of men's singles title in Australia (10), Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has managed to wow the crowd for a lot of years. The 24-Grand Slam champion had to bow out of the tournament due to an injury this time and couldn't extend his record to 11 title Down Under this time.