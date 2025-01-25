Sreejesh to be honoured with Padma Bhushan, Ashwin named for Padma Shri

The 2024 Padma Awards celebrated India's rich sporting legacy by honouring exceptional athletes and coaches who have brought glory to the nation. Former hockey captain P.R. Sreejesh received the prestigious Padma Bhushan, while cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin, football icon I.M. Vijayan, Paralympic gold medallist Harvinder Singh, and para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh were conferred with the Padma Shri.

P.R. Sreejesh honoured with Padma Bhushan

P.R. Sreejesh, one of India’s finest hockey goalkeepers, was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. Sreejesh retired after securing a second Olympic bronze for India at the Paris Games and now serves as the junior men’s hockey team coach.

With a career spanning 18 years, Sreejesh played 336 international matches and was instrumental in India’s hockey resurgence. His career highlights include two Asian Games gold medals and a vital role in India’s Olympic success.

Padma Shri recipients

Ravichandran Ashwin

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2023, was awarded the Padma Shri for his immense contribution to the sport. The 38-year-old is India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 537 dismissals in 106 matches. Ashwin was part of India’s victorious 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy campaigns. He was also included in the ICC Test Team of the Decade (2011–2020) and continues to play domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harvinder Singh

Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh was recognised with the Padma Shri. Despite physical challenges caused by a childhood illness, Harvinder excelled in the recurve open category, winning gold at the Paris Paralympics and bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Hailing from Haryana, his training received a significant boost during the COVID-19 lockdown when his family turned their farm into an archery practice area. Harvinder’s determination has made him an inspiration in Indian sports.

I.M. Vijayan

Indian football legend I.M. Vijayan was awarded the Padma Shri for his exceptional contributions to the sport. Vijayan, who captained India from 2000 to 2004, scored 40 goals in 79 international appearances and was part of three SAFF Championship-winning squads.

Known as the “Black Buck,” Vijayan had a celebrated club career with teams such as Mohun Bagan, Kerala Police, and JCT Mills. He was named Indian Player of the Year multiple times and received the Arjuna Award in 2003.

Satyapal Singh

Satyapal Singh, a coach for para-athletes, was awarded the Padma Shri for mentoring Praveen Kumar, who won a gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Singh credited his award to the hard work and dedication of his athletes, particularly Kumar, whom he has coached since 2018.