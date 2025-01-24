Aryna Sabalenka will look to secure her third consecutive Australian Open title on Saturday when she faces Madison Keys in the women’s singles final. The world No. 1 has been in outstanding form, winning 20 matches in a row at Melbourne Park, and a victory would make her the first player to claim three consecutive women’s singles titles since Martina Hingis in 1999.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live match time and streaming Keys, who reached her first Australian Open final, stunned second seed Iga Swiatek in a gripping semi-final to earn her spot. The 29-year-old is aiming to win her first Grand Slam title, having previously finished runner-up at the 2017 US Open to Sloane Stephens.

Match Player 1 Player 2 Court Time Final Aryna Sabalenka Madison Keys Rod Laver Arena 2PM IST The two players also met in the 2023 US Open semi-finals, where Keys suffered an emotional defeat on home soil. Now, with revenge in mind, she enters the final as the underdog, while Sabalenka, at just 26 years old, seeks to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to her collection, further solidifying her position as the world’s best.

Australian Open 2025 women's singles final match live telecast and streaming details

When will the final of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles be played?

The final of the Australian Open 2025 women's singles will be played on Saturday, January 25.

Who will play in the final of the women's singles Australian Open 2025?

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Madison Keys in the final of the women's singles.

Where will the live telecast of the final of the Australian Open 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the final of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the final of the Australian Open 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the final of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on the SonyLIV app in India.