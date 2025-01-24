Australian Open 2025 men's singles final live match time and streaming

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Fans would be disappointed to not see Djokovic go for his record-extending 25th title this time but it will surely be a great spectacle of tennis this time as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
After multiple action-packed encounters in Melbourne, it has come down to just two players in the men's singles category of the Australian Open 2025 who will battle it out to win this season's first Grand Slam on January 26th at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. While Alexander Zverev booked his spot into Sunday's final because of Djokovic's early retirement from the semi-final clash, he will be looking to win his first title in Australia.  ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Madison Keys books final date with Aryna Sabalenka in Melbourne
 
Zverev will face the winner of the match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton. Defending champion Jannik Sinner will be looking to defend is title this year after what has been a tumultous recent weeks for the player. 
Match Player 1 Player 2 Court Time
Final Alexander Zverev (2) Jannik Sinner/ Ben Shelton Rod Laver Arena TBD
 
Australian Open 2025 final match live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the final of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles be played?
 
The final of the Australian Open 2025 men's singles will be played on Sunday, January 26.
 
Who will play in the final of the men's singles Australian Open 2025?

Alexander Zverev will take on either Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton in the final of the men's singles.
 
Where will the live telecast of the final of the Australian Open 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the final of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the final of the Australian Open 2025 be available in India? 
 
The live streaming of the final of the Australian Open 2025 will be available on the SonyLIV app in India.
 
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

