Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka aiming 3rd consecutive title in Melbourne

Aryna Sabalenka is on the verge of making history at the 2025 Australian Open as she chases a remarkable third consecutive title, a feat only previously achieved by tennis great Martina Hingis, who triumphed in Melbourne from 1997 to 1999. A victory in the final would also mark Sabalenka’s fourth Grand Slam title, further solidifying her place among tennis's elite players.

Sabalenka eyeing history in Melbourne

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2025 women's singles final live match time and streaming If successful, Sabalenka would achieve an unprecedented milestone, becoming the first woman in this century to win three consecutive hard-court Grand Slam titles. Only three women in the Open Era have managed to win three major titles in a row on hard courts: Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, and Hingis. Sabalenka’s potential entry into this exclusive club would be a testament to her dominance and consistency on the circuit.

Standing in Sabalenka’s way is Madison Keys, who is chasing her first-ever Grand Slam singles title. The 29-year-old American aims to become the first player to capture a maiden Grand Slam since Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open. Keys has already claimed one title this season and would add another, marking her tenth career title.

Keys’ path to the final has been impressive, having knocked out World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final. A win over Sabalenka would make Keys the first player to defeat both the World No. 1 and No. 2 players in a Grand Slam since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2009 French Open. Furthermore, she would be the first player to achieve this at the Australian Open since Serena Williams in 2005.

Sabalenka vs Keys head-to-head

In their head-to-head matchups, Sabalenka has had the upper hand, winning four of their five previous encounters. Keys' lone victory over Sabalenka came on grass in Berlin in 2021. The most dramatic match between the two came in the 2023 US Open semi-finals, where Keys led 6-0, 5-3, only for Sabalenka to stage a remarkable comeback and win 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5), a match both players have since referenced as pivotal in their careers.

How much prize money will the champion get?

The winner of the 2025 Australian Open will take home $3.5 million in prize money, with both Sabalenka and Keys already securing $1.9 million by reaching the final. The stage is set for a thrilling battle between these two powerhouses, with history on the line for both players.