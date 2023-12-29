Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by $6.8 million

Australian Open tennis tournament increases prize money by $6.8 million

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 Australian dollars (USD58.4 million) in total prize money

The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record USD 65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments
AP Melbourne

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Australian Open tennis officials have announced an increase in prize money by 10 million Australian dollars (USD 6.8 million) for the upcoming tournament which begins on Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement Friday that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 Australian dollars (USD58.4 million) in total prize money.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The U.S. Open announced in August that it was increasing its total prize money and player compensation to a record USD 65 million, which is the highest among the four Grand Slam tournaments.

We've upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles, Tiley said.

At Melbourne, first-round qualifiers will receive a 20% increase to 31,250 Australian dollars (about USD 21,000). Men's and women's singles champions will receive $3.15 million Australian dollars each (about $2.15 million).

The women's final, where Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion, is set for Jan. 27. The men's final, where Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, is scheduled for for Jan. 28.

Also Read

Australian Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Wozniacki set to return

Bopanna again suffers heartbreak, loses US Open final with partner Ebden

Naomi Osaka sets sight on Tennis return ahead of Brisbane International

Djokovic wins US Open 2023, equals Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slams

Asian Games 2023: India men's Table Tennis team registers 3-0 win vs Yemen

Guts & glory: Capturing India's sporting saga of 2023 - triumphs and trials

PKL 2024: Pink Panthers came from behind to draw 32-32 against Dabang Delhi

Man United set to enter Ratcliffe era with spotlight on transfer, Ten Hag

Novak Djokovic hoping to play into his 40s like good friend Tom Brady

Sanjay Singh to challenge WFI suspension as govt 'didn't follow procedure'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australian OpensportsTennis

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story