Bihar's Rajgir to host 2024 Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India

In a historic step towards developing sports infrastructure in Bihar, Hockey India announced on Thursday that the upcoming Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be held in Rajgir from November 11 to 20. The tournament will take place at the newly constructed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, where India will defend their title against teams from China, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, and Korea.

The Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event, stating that the Bihar government is extremely pleased to welcome the eighth Hockey Women’s Asian Champions Trophy to Rajgir. He assured that every effort will be made to ensure the tournament's success.

