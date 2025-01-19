Bopanna-Shuai enter mixed doubles quarterfinals of Australian Open 2025

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna. Photo: @Wimbledon
Press Trust of India Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese parnter Zhang Shuai entered the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event at the Australian Open after they got a walkover in a second round match here on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shuai were up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of the United States and Hugo Nys of Monaco but the Indian-Chinese pair moved to the last eight round without taking the court.

Bopanna and Shuai will next play the winner of the match between Hungary's Timea Babos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo, and, the Australian combination of Olivia Gadecki and John Peers.

The Indo-Chinese pair had earlier defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodic of Croatia 6-4 6-4 in its opening match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Australian OpenTennis

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

