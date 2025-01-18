Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 18: SF schedule, results and live streaming

India, Nepal and South Africa are the only three countries to book their place in the semifinals of both men's and women's divisions

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup has finally reached its penultimate day. On Saturday, January 18, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, the top four teams of both the men’s and women’s divisions will face off in the semifinals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, taking one step closer to making history by booking their place in the finals scheduled for Sunday, January 19.
 
The hosts, India, who are undefeated so far in the tournament in both the men’s and women’s divisions, are strong favourites to secure a place in the finals on Saturday. While India's women’s team has dominated with their all-round skills, the men’s team will need to improve their defence to overcome South Africa in the semifinals.
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Qualified teams for semifinals
 
Men’s division
  • India
  • Iran
  • Nepal
  • South Africa
Women’s division
  • India
  • Uganda
  • Nepal
  • South Africa
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals: January 18 schedule

Men’s division
 
Date Day Match Teams Time
Jan-18 Saturday Semi-final 1 Iran vs Nepal 5:45 PM
Jan-18 Saturday Semi-final 2 India vs South Africa 8:15 PM
 
Women’s division
 
Date
 Day Match Teams Time
Jan-18 Saturday Semi-final 1 Uganda vs Nepal 4:30 PM
Jan-18 Saturday Semi-final 2 South Africa vs India 7:00 PM
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will India’s men’s team play their semifinal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025? 
India’s men’s team will take on South Africa in the semifinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at 8:15 PM IST on January 18.
 
When will India’s women’s team play their semifinal match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025? 
India’s women’s team will take on South Africa in the semifinal of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at 7:00 PM IST on January 18.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the semifinal matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live telecast of the Kho Kho World Cup semifinal matches will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the semifinal matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India? 
The live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup semifinal matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

