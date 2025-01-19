Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 19: Final schedule, results and live streaming

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup has reached its endgame as the event is set to host the finals of both the men’s and women’s divisions on Sunday, January 19, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Notably, both finals will feature the teams of India and Nepal.

The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup began with the Indian men’s team taking on Nepal and will conclude with the same match-up. While the Indian men’s team has remained undefeated so far in the tournament, Nepal has only suffered one loss, which was against India.

The women’s final will see the two undefeated teams of the tournament face off against each other. However, Nepal has one extra win compared to India, as the hosts were part of the only group in the tournament with four teams, while Nepal’s group had five teams.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Qualified teams for the final

Men’s division

India

Nepal

Women’s division

India

Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final: January 19 schedule

Men’s division

Date Day Match Teams Time Jan-19 Sunday Final India vs Nepal 7:45 PM IST

Women’s division

Date Day Match Teams Time Jan-19 Sunday Final India vs Nepal 5:00 PM IST

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final: January 19 results

Men’s division

India vs Nepal

Women’s division

India vs Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 final live streaming and telecast details

When will India’s men’s team play their final match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

India’s men’s team will take on Nepal in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at 7:45 PM IST on January 19.

When will India’s women’s team play their final match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

India’s women’s team will take on Nepal in the final of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at 5:00 PM IST on January 19.

Where to watch the live telecast of the final matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live telecast of the Kho Kho World Cup final matches will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch live streaming of the final matches of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup final matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.