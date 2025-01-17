Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 17: QF schedule, results and live streaming

The inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 has entered it's business end of fixtures wth the quarter-finals being played from January 17 onwards. Indian women's team will be in action in their high octane quarter-final clash against Bangladesh today in hopes of securing a semis berth in front of a packed home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi.

Men’s division

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Also Read

Women’s division

Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

ALSO READ: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 points table of men's and women's division Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup results:

Men's Division

Iran 86-18 Kenya (Iran go through to the semis)

Women's Division

Uganda 71-26 New Zealand (Uganda through to semis)

South Africa 51-46 Kenya (SA through to semis)

India vs Bangladesh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 17 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will India's quarter-final match begin vs Bangladesh?

Indian women's QF clash vs BAN will begin at 7 PM IST today.

Where to watch the live telecast of January 17 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The January 17 matches of the Kho Kho World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of January 17 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the January 17 Kho Kho World Cup matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.