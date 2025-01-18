Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India through to semis after big win over Sri Lanka

Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar and Aditya Ganpule laid the foundation in turn 1 as the Indian men's team marched into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a 100-40 win over Sri Lanka here on Friday.

The troika of Kashyap, Waikar and Ganpule impressed as India scored 58 points in turn 1 and prevented the Sri Lankans from scoring a single point via Dream Runs, ensuring a strong start to the game.

Sri Lanka worked hard in turn 2, as their attackers made the job difficult for their Indian opponents. But their efforts were not enough to bridge the gap as India remained ahead at the start of turn 3.

India took the aggressive route in turn 3 as Siva Reddy, V Subramani, and Waikar put in plenty of sky and pole dives to keep the Sri Lankans quiet. India reached 100 points at the end of turn 3, which was enough to help them seal a spot in the semifinals.