Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc panel to run the controversy-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the time it remains suspended by the ministry, reported NDTV.

Earlier today, the ministry had suspended the WFI after the newly elected governing council under the chairmanship of its president Sanjay Singh, passed an order in haste to hold the national championships of the U-15 and U-20 categories in Nandinin Hangar, Gonda, the bastion of the former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

According to the letter signed by Tarun Pareek, undersecretary to the Centre, the ministry has conveyed to the IOA that taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI.

Therefore, upholding the principles of good governance in sports organisations requires immediate and stringent corrective measures and it becomes incumbent on the part of the IOA to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI.

The letter further says that this measure has been taken keeping in mind the well-being of the wrestlers ‘so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised.’

Before the elections were held on December 21, the WFI was run by an ad-hoc body formed by the IOA after former president Brijbhushan resigned. Bhuoender Singh Bajwa, who doubled up as the president of the Wushu Federation of India, was then the chief of the ad-hoc body.