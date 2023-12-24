Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Centre asks Indian Olympic Association to form panel to run wrestling body after wrestlers' protest

President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Sanjay Singh arrives at BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence after winning the WFI polls, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Sunday asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc panel to run the controversy-ridden Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till the time it remains suspended by the ministry, reported NDTV.  

Earlier today, the ministry had suspended the WFI after the newly elected governing council under the chairmanship of its president Sanjay Singh, passed an order in haste to hold the national championships of the U-15 and U-20 categories in Nandinin Hangar, Gonda, the bastion of the former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to the letter signed by Tarun Pareek, undersecretary to the Centre, the ministry has conveyed to the IOA that taking note of the compelling current situation arising out of the influence and control of the WFI's former office bearers, serious concerns have arisen about the governance and integrity of the WFI. 

ALSO READ: Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

Therefore, upholding the principles of good governance in sports organisations requires immediate and stringent corrective measures and it becomes incumbent on the part of the IOA to make suitable arrangements for the interim period for managing the affairs of WFI.

The letter further says that this measure has been taken keeping in mind the well-being of the wrestlers ‘so that sportspersons of wrestling discipline do not suffer in any manner and the principle of good governance in the sports body do not get jeopardised.’

Before the elections were held on December 21, the WFI was run by an ad-hoc body formed by the IOA after former president Brijbhushan resigned. Bhuoender Singh Bajwa, who doubled up as the president of the Wushu Federation of India, was then the chief of the ad-hoc body. 

Also Read

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

What are the restrictions imposed on suspended MPs? All you need to know

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

LOP Ranjan, 32 Oppn MPs suspended from LS on protests over security breach

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

In NEP, arrangements being made to study sports as formal subject: Pradhan

Lochab violated WFI constitution, hindering wrestler's growth: Drashan Lal

After Punia, Deaflympics gold winner Virender Singh to return Padma Shri

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Olympic AssociationWrestling Federation of IndiaWFIBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story