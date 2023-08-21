Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Monday

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
India's R Praggnanandhaa beat USA's Caruana to seal berth in Chess World Cup final with Magnus Carlsen. Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Monday.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

Praggnanandhaa will now take on Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the final.

"Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!," chess legend Viswanathan Anand posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:05 PM IST

