Davis Cup, IND vs PAK: SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian team as replacement

Talented SD Prajwal Dev on Thursday was added to the Indian team as a replacement player for the upcoming Davis Cup tie in Pakistan

India vs Pakistan in Tennis. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
Prajwal was not initially named in the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, but got the call after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.

I have been playing well in the ITF tournaments in India and abroad for the last two seasons. I view this opportunity as a reward for my consistency and I am quite elated to represent my country in the Davis Cup, Prajwal told PTI.

The 27-year-old Prajwal, who led Karnataka in the recent National Games held in Goa, said: I am committed to giving my best on the court and contributing to a successful campaign for India.

The Mysuru man is currently 609 in the ATP rankings.

The All India Tennis Federation (AITA) is waiting for the clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan.

We have not yet got the approval in writing but it is likely that we will get clearance soon, AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar had told PTI earlier.

Topics :Davis CupIndia vs PakistanTennis

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

