Delhi franchise named PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey for HIL 2025

Legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was on Friday named the Director of Hockey in the Delhi franchise for the upcoming Hockey India League. SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), part of the APL Apollo Group, has acquired the Delhi team, to be named Delhi SG Pipers, for the HIL, which is set to be revived after a gap of seven years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The corporate house has bought both the men's and women teams of Delhi. The league will be held in two venues -- Rourkela (men) and Ranchi (women) -- and will begin on December 28.

While the men's competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in the women's event, which is being held for the first time.

The league will be played from December 28 to February 1. The sport's world governing body, FIH, has given a sanction of 10 years for HIL.

The player auction for the league will be held here from October 13 to 15.

A total of 10 franchise owners have come on board.

Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi is the CEO of the Delhi side.

Having retired from the sport after the Paris Olympics, where India won their second successive bronze medal at the Games, Sreejesh will not participate in the league.

He, however, is excited to be involved with the administrative side of the game.

"It's a totally different set up for me. Till last month I was an active player, but now I will be in a different role," Sreejesh said.

"I don't want to play anymore, instead help in developing the next supply chain for Indian hockey. I just want to develop Indian hockey.

"I just want to promote Indian hockey and my job right now is to develop the game, help youngsters with my experience and knowledge," he added.

Sreejesh said a great responsibility has been entrusted to him.

"I want to help in developing the game at the grassroots level. It's a great responsibility, a great chance to work on the other side of hockey," he said.

Sreejesh explained his reason behind not playing in the league.

"When I left hockey it was on a high. After playing for so many years for India I want my legacy to be there. It's time to give youngsters a chance," he said.

He will be helped by former India coach Graham Reid of Australia, who will be the head coach of the Delhi SG Pipers men's team, while Dutchman Dave Smolenaars will be in charge of the women's side.

Reid will be assisted by former India player and current assistant coach of the men's national team Shivendra Singh, while Smolenaars will have the services of Tushar Khandekar.

Reacting to Sreejesh's appointment, Bhupathi, CEO of SG Sports, Media and Entertainment said, "Sreejesh is not only a statesman, but also a two-time Olympic medallist. He knows what it takes to win, has the respect of his peers -- past, present and future -- and is excited to be part of the SG journey.

"He is the main man when it comes to hockey in the country and we feel very lucky that he has bought into our vision and he's on our team."



SG Sports, Media and Entertainment is a subsidiary of APL Apollo Group, which has interests in a variety of sports, including chess, cricket, table tennis and football.