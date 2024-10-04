Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Shanghai Masters: Pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig enters round 2

Shanghai Masters: Pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig enters round 2

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes

Rohan Bopanna
Rohan Bopanna. Photo: @Wimbledon
Press Trust of India Shanghai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig cherished their first win after joining forces, moving to the second round of the ATP Shanghai Masters with a straight-set victory over Pablo Carreno Busta and Pedro Martinez, here Friday.

The fifth-seed Indo-Croatian pair won 6-4 6-3 in the opening round match that lasted 63 minutes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bopanna and Dodig fired five aces to none of their rivals, and converted three of the eight break points they faced.

They also saved four break chances on their service games, dropping serve only once in the match.

India's singles challenge has already ended with both Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan making first round exits.

Ramkumar had made it to the main draw through qualifying round while Nagal had earned a direct entry.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China Open: Rohan Bopanna and Ivan Dodig pair knocked out of round 1

US Open: Mixed-doubles pair of Bopanna and Sutjiadi enters semifinals

US Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden knocked out in round 3

US Open: Indian duo Bopanna, Sutjiadi enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

US Open 2024: Bhambri, Bopanna enter pre-quarters with respective partners

Topics :Rohan BopannaTennis

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story