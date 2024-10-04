ISSF Junior World Championship: Indian men's trio wins 11th gold for India

The trio of Mukesh Nelavalli, Raajwardan Patil, and Harsimar Singh Rattha secured victory in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team competition, marking India's 11th gold medal at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship here.

This triumph also brought Mukesh his fourth gold of the championship, including an individual gold in the 25m pistol event.

India remained at the top of the medal tally with a total of 16 medals which included one silver and four bronze. China are in second place with three gold and one silver.

In the individual finals, both Mukesh and Raajwardan advanced, but Raajwardan finished fourth with 17 hits in the first six series. Mukesh exited earlier, finishing fifth with 10 hits out of 25 targets.