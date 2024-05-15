Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra strikes gold in first domestic event in 3 yrs

Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra strikes gold in first domestic event in 3 yrs

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra ahead at 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men's javelin throw event of the Federation Cup here, his spear shimmering through the balmy Wednesday evening sky after an unusually slow start in his first competitive outing on Indian soil in three years.

The 26-year-old superstar struggled to get going in the competition and he was second after three rounds. He took the lead in fourth round with an effort of 82.27m and he did not take the final round as he was leading after DP Manu, who settled for silver, had finished his final round throw.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

 

Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China.

 

He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships.

He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

Also Read

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes second with a throw of 88.36m

At my best, never felt so good: Neeraj Chopra ahead of Paris Olympics

Hard to believe Pak's Nadeem struggling to get a new javelin: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra joins Akshay, Amitabh; named Eveready's new brand ambassador

Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra to compete in Finland's Paavo Nurmi Games

MotoGP India round very much on, all obligations will be met: Promoters

Italian Open: Novak Djokovic follows Nadal to early exit in his first match

IPL 2024: RCB demonstrated ability to deliver when it counts, says Moody

Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena to compete directly in Fed Cup finals

IPL 2024: Players will be selected on basis of impact, says Miller

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Neeraj Choprasports

First Published: May 15 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story