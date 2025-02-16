FIH Hockey Pro League IND vs ESP live score: IND W vs ENG W at 5:15; India men's in action later

India’s men’s and women’s teams will continue their journey in the FIH Hockey Pro League at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, February 16, taking on Spain and England, respectively, in a rematch from Saturday. However, they will start the game from entirely different positions.

The Indian women’s team, which beat England women 3-2, thanks to goals from Deepika, Vaishnavi, and Navneet, will try to secure a second consecutive win and improve their standing in the points table. Meanwhile, India’s men’s team, which went down 1-3 against Spain, will look to earn their first point of the season today.

Indian men’s team skipper Harmanpreet Singh will have to be at his best on Sunday and convert more penalty corners into goals if they hope to outshine the Spanish side. Meanwhile, the women’s team will need to be at their best in defence to deny England any scoring opportunities while finding goals of their own for a more dominant win after their close escape in the first game.

FIH Pro League 2025: IND W vs ENG W squads

India women's squad: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Vandana Katariya, Deepika, Preeti Dubey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan.

England women's squad: Alexander Beth, Atkinson Alice, Axford Maddie, Balsdon Grace, Bingham Lottie, Boss Hannah, Bourne Darcy, Crackles Fiona, Crowson Megan, Curtis Katie, Dixon Abbie, Gardens Georgie, Giglio Millie, Gillott Paige, Hamilton Olivia, Hamilton Sophie, Heesh Sabbie, Hope Rosemary, Howard Tessa, Lock Pippa, Manton Becky, Martin Sofia, Neal Elizabeth, Peel Flora, Petter Isabelle, Pinner Jo, Pritchard Miriam, Rayer Elena, Taylor Martha, Walker Lily, Welch Mila.

FIH Pro League 2025: India vs Spain squads

India squad: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh.

Spain squad: Alvarez Ignacio, Alvarez Nicolas, Amat Pere, Avila Bruno, Barutell Xavier, Basterra José, Bonastre Jordi, Bozal Aleix, Bozal Oriol, Cabre Verdiell Pol, Calzado Luis, Capellades Jan, Clapes Gerard, Cobos Ignacio, Cunill Pau, Cunill Pepe, Curiel Cesar, De Ignacio-Simo Eduard, Font Bruno, Gispert Xavier, Iglesias Alvaro, Lacalle Borja, Menini Joaquin, Miralles Enric, Miralles Marc, Petchame Pau, Portugal Alvaro, Quijano Gonzalo, Rafi Adrian, Rafi Andreas, Recasens Marc, Revilla Rafael, Reyne Marc, Rodriguez Manuel, Roman Pablo, Sanz Antonio, Vilallonga Rafael, Vizcaino Marc, Zaldua Iñaky, Zorita Enrique.

FIH Pro League 2025: Live telecast

The live telecast of the FIH Pro League 2025 matches will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and DD Sports TV channels in India.

FIH Pro League 2025: Live streaming

The live streaming of the FIH Pro League 2025 matches will be available on JioCinema.

Stay tuned for all live updates of FIH Pro League 2025 February 16 matches here.