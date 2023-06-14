FIH Pro League: Reviewing India's campaign as they finish with 30 points



The Harmanpreet Singh-led team scored eight wins, but could have done better on many occasions. They los matches after being close to getting a draw and sometimes gave up wins, trying to play too defensively. Here’s a look at their campaign. The Indian hockey team finished their campaign in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 with 30 points on the board from 16 games. While India top the points table, the other eight teams have several matches to play and win the league. India finished fourth in the 2020-21 and third in the 2021-22 leagues.

Early wins start the campaign of the Indian team

The team finished third in the previous edition of the Pro League, getting 30 points from 16 games. They beat New Zealand twice (4-3 and 7-4) and held a 1-1 record with Spain, winning the second game in a shoot-out 3-1 (2-2 in regulation time), after having lost the first 2-3. Winning three out of four games put them straight on the top of the points table.

World Cup loss doesn’t dent form

India failed to win any medal at the World Cup at home. This was the second time in a row that India bowled out even before the semis. However, this did not dent the team’s form in the Pro League where they beat World Cup winners Germany in both legs 3-2 and 6-3 respectively. (Which legs?)



Losses in Europe prove costly India defeated Australia, the winner when the two teams clashed in the Commonwealth Games final in 2022. India’s victories against Australia in the Pro League had the scoreline of 5-4 and 2-2 (4-3 in shoot-out). The four league matches took place in March this year. There was a break of nearly three months before the Indian team headed to Europe for their last eight fixtures.



In its first four games held in London, India had one clear victory, two losses and one win through shoot-out (two points). In their first match outside, India lost to World Cup silver medalists Belgium 1-2. After holding the Red Lions 1-1 for the first 58 minutes, India faltered in the last two minutes and lost an opportunity to earn at least one point. When India visited Europe, it had seven wins in eight games (five straight wins and two through shoot-outs). With 18 points in their kitty, they fhad to play matches against Great Britain, Belgium, Argentina and the Netherlands, which were hosted in London and Eindhoven.



India were then thumped by hosts Great Britain 4-2. Two consecutive losses sent a signal to the newly appointed coach Craig Fulton that he needed to buckle up. He did that, by beating his former team Belgium 5-1 and then getting past Great Britain in a shootout 4-2 after the encounter ended 4-4 in regulation time.

Having had just one clear win and suffered two losses in London, India had to win the remaining four games to stay ahead of the rest of the teams on the points table. India were then thumped by hosts Great Britain 4-2. Two consecutive losses sent a signal to the newly appointed coach Craig Fulton that he needed to buckle up. He did that, by beating his former team Belgium 5-1 and then getting past Great Britain in a shootout 4-2 after the encounter ended 4-4 in regulation time.