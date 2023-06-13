Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 9 people hurt in Denver shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, suspect in custody

Nine people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

AP Denver
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that's still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had diminished quite a bit at that point. He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation expansive.

Topics :BasketballShootingUS Shooting

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

