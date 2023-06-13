Home / Sports / Other Sports News / NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets beat Miami Hea, lift thier first-ever NBA title

Denver Nuggets won their maiden NBA Championship trophy defeating Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Final held on Tuesday at the Ball Arena in Denver

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Denver Nuggets won their maiden NBA Championship trophy defeating Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Final held on Tuesday at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Denver Nuggets created history getting their first-ever NBA title since the franchise commenced in 1967.

Denver Nuggets won Game 5 of the seven-game final series. They were already leading the series 3-1 while coming into Game 5.

They only needed one match to win, in order to secure their NBA Championship crown.

Denver Nuggets achieved this feat as they won Game 5, the final score of the seven-game series was 4-1.

Miami Heat only managed to win just one match in the final series.

In the first quarter of Game 5, Miami Heat dominated the game as they looked solid in defence and took their chances while attacking. Denver Nuggets also played a good offensive game. Miami Heat won the first quarter of the match by two points. The final score at the end of the first quarter was 24-22.

In the second quarter, Miami Heat built on their momentum and produced good results while attacking. Denver Nuggets delivered a consistent performance. Miami Heat won the second quarter of the match. The final score at the end of the second quarter was 27-22.

In the third quarter, Denver Nuggets levelled up and restricted Miami Heat from scoring. Offensively, Denver Nuggets came up with an incredible performance and put the pressure on Miami Heat. Denver Nuggets won the third quarter of the match. The score at the end of the third quarter was 26-20.

In the fourth quarter of the match, Denver Nuggets kept the pressure on Miami Heat and won the fourth quarter of the match. The final score at the end of the fourth quarter was 24-18.

The final score was 94-89 with Denver Nuggets winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Denver Nuggets player, Nikola Jokic scored 28 points with 16 rebounds and three assists. Michael Porter Jr scored 16 points with 13 rebounds and three assists. Jamal Murray netted 14 points with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Miami Heat's player, Jimmy Butler scored 21 points with three rebounds and five assists. Bam Adebayo netted 20 points with 12 rebounds and one assist. Max Strus scored 20 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Kyle Lowry scored 12 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:04 PM IST

