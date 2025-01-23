Gukesh closes gap to Praggnanandhaa with win in Tata Steel Chess tournament

Indian chess prodigy D. Gukesh delivered a technically brilliant performance to defeat Germany’s Vincent Keymer in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, taking his total points to 3.5. This victory marked his second win in the event, propelling him to fourth place in the world rankings, surpassing compatriot Arjun Erigaisi, who drew with Leon Luke Mendonca.

Gukesh’s Methodical Victory

Gukesh, playing with white pieces, controlled the game from the start against Keymer, opting for the Nimzo-Indian Defense. He quickly gained an advantage, gaining a pawn and solidifying his hold on the center. With precise play, he methodically handled the technical aspects of the game, ultimately securing victory in 72 moves. The outcome was clear well before the final move, cementing his place among the tournament's front-runners.

Rounding Out the Leaders

At the end of round five, Gukesh’s 3.5 points put him just behind R. Praggnanandhaa and Uzbekistan’s Abdusattorov Nodirbek, both of whom had four points. Praggnanandhaa drew with Max Warmerdam, unable to create any breakthroughs with his black pieces. Abdusattorov, despite playing with the slightly less favorable color, managed to squeeze past local talent Jorden Van Foreest.

Fedoseev Upsets Caruana

Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Fedoseev was the standout of the day, defeating top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States. Despite not winning, Praggnanandhaa’s solid play kept him in the hunt, as did Gukesh’s consistent form. Gukesh’s two wins and three draws keep him within striking distance of the leaders, and the tournament’s next rest day will offer a moment for players to recalibrate.

P. Harikrishna remains on three points after a draw with defending champion Wei Yi, while Erigaisi's draw with Mendonca left him in a tie with Gukesh. Both are within range of the leaders, but they must secure wins to challenge for the top spots.