Chess world champion D Gukesh opens up about his goals for the year 2025

D Gukesh, the young chess sensation, has experienced a whirlwind of success over the past month, capped by his world championship victory and the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. While these accolades have solidified his place among the top chess players, Gukesh is already setting his sights on the challenges and opportunities that 2025 will bring.

With a packed calendar ahead, including the upcoming Tata Steel tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, Gukesh is gearing up to push his limits and continue his quest for excellence. Despite the overwhelming recognition, the 19-year-old is determined to maintain his focus and drive as he looks to make 2025 another year of growth, learning, and competitive success.

Setting new goals for 2025

Gukesh acknowledged that while his world championship triumph remains a proud moment, the focus is now on future achievements. He spoke about his excitement for 2025, which promises to bring a series of new and competitive tournaments.

The young chess champion is already planning his preparation strategy for the coming months, emphasising his commitment to self-improvement and a consistent pursuit of excellence.

He explained that his approach would remain unchanged: "I want to give my best, keep improving, and win as many tournaments as possible." Looking ahead, Gukesh is eager for a year full of learning, growth, and, he hopes, successful results. He is focused on shaping his journey with a fresh perspective while maintaining the same dedication that led him to the top.

Embracing the spotlight

As a world champion, Gukesh is now expected to handle the weight of heightened scrutiny and expectations. However, the 19-year-old seems undaunted by the attention and challenges that come with his new title. Having already faced the spotlight during his rise, Gukesh is well-prepared to manage the increased attention following his world championship victory.

He acknowledged that the attention surrounding him has intensified but remained steadfast in his commitment to self-improvement. Gukesh stated that he had high expectations of himself and would focus on meeting those personal standards rather than trying to live up to the expectations of others. His main goal remains constant: "To keep improving and accepting failures when they come."

Managing fame while focusing on training

Despite the whirlwind of recognition, Gukesh is determined to maintain balance in his life. Reflecting on the attention that followed his world championship win, he admitted that the level of recognition exceeded his expectations.

While he was grateful for the praise, he also recognised the importance of managing fame alongside his training regimen.

He mentioned that while he had resumed training, it would take time to return to the intensity required for serious preparation. Gukesh acknowledged the need for recovery after the world championship match, but now, he is ready to dive back into focused training to maintain his competitive edge.

Gukesh’s role in chess’s growth

Viswanathan Anand, the five-time world champion and Gukesh’s mentor, also shared his thoughts on the impact of Gukesh’s success. Anand emphasised that Gukesh’s victory has once again brought the spotlight back to Indian chess.

According to Anand, Gukesh’s triumph is part of a larger wave of excitement, with more Indian players now expected to be featured in top-tier tournaments. The growing viewership and consistent broadcasts of chess events in India are evidence of the sport's rising popularity.

Anand believes that Gukesh's success will serve as a catalyst for future generations of chess players in India. The legacy of Gukesh’s world championship title, coupled with the increasing interest in Indian chess, is expected to inspire young players to take up the game, further strengthening India’s presence on the global chess stage. (With PTI Inputs)