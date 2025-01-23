Australian Open 2025, today's matches: Sabalenka and Iga to be in action

The Australian Open 2025 is entering its final stages, with the semifinals of the women’s singles and men’s doubles events scheduled for Thursday, January 23. The biggest attraction of the day will be defending champion Aryna Sabalenka taking on Paula Badosa in the women’s singles semifinals. While Sabalenka aims to keep her dream of a threepeat alive at the Australian Open, Badosa will look to pull off another upset after eliminating one of the tournament favourites, Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals.

Women's singles semifinals: Battle of the best The women’s singles semifinal matches promise to deliver thrilling tennis, with two highly anticipated encounters on the cards.

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Paula Badosa (11)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will face Spain's Paula Badosa in the first of the women’s singles semifinals. Sabalenka has been in exceptional form this season, dominating her opponents with powerful baseline play and serving. She has proven her ability to handle high-pressure matches and will now look to secure her place in the final.

Badosa, seeded 11th, has been impressive throughout the tournament and will aim to upset Sabalenka. Her consistent groundstrokes and solid defence have been key to her success. This clash of contrasting playing styles will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Madison Keys (19) vs Iga Swiatek (2)

In the second semifinal, 19th seed Madison Keys will take on world No. 2 Iga Swiatek. Keys, with her powerful game, has made an outstanding run to the semifinals, showing tremendous resilience and determination. Her aggressive playstyle and formidable serve have been crucial in her journey so far.

On the other hand, Swiatek has dominated the tournament, not dropping a set and making light work of her opponents. The Polish star is known for her consistency and mental strength, and she will look to continue her path toward the final. Keys will need to counter Swiatek's relentless pressure and find her rhythm if she is to secure a place in the title match.

Women's Singles Schedule Session Time (IST) Match Day Session From 2:00pm Women's Singles • Semifinals Match 1 Not before 2:00pm A. Sabalenka vs P. Badosa Match 2 Not before 4:00pm M. Keys vs I. Swiatek

Men's doubles semifinals: Determined teams eyeing the final

The men’s doubles semifinals will feature exciting matchups, with some of the best doubles teams in the world battling it out for a spot in the final.

A Goransson / S Verbeek vs S Bolelli (3) / A Vavassori (3)

The first men’s doubles semifinal features the duo of A Goransson and S Verbeek, who will take on the experienced pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, both seeded 3rd. Goransson and Verbeek have been impressive throughout the tournament, showcasing excellent teamwork and communication on court. However, they face a tough challenge against Bolelli and Vavassori, who bring a wealth of experience and have demonstrated their championship pedigree in previous Grand Slams.

K Krawietz (4) / T Puetz (4) vs H Heliovaara (6) / H Patten (6)

In the second semifinal, Krawietz and Puetz, the 4th seeds, will face Heliovaara and Patten, seeded 6th. This match promises to be closely contested, with all four players possessing the skills and experience to claim victory. Krawietz and Puetz have been a dominant pair on the ATP circuit, while Heliovaara and Patten will rely on their strong serving and net play to challenge the higher-seeded duo.