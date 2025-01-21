Australian Open 2025 women's singles SFs schedule, live time and streaming

The women’s singles event of the Australian Open has reached its final leg, as the stage is set for the top four players to face each other in the two semifinals on Thursday, January 23, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

The first player to book her place in the semifinals was 11th seed Paula Badosa of Spain, who secured a huge upset win over third-seeded Coco Gauff of America in straight sets: 7-5, 6-4. This is the first time Paula has qualified for the final four of a Grand Slam event. She will face the top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who beat 12th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a hard fought quarterfinal match by 6-2, 2-6 and 6-3 to extend her undefeated run to 19 matches at the Australian Open.

The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, January 22, when America’s M. Keys and E. Navarro take on Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Poland’s Iga Swiatek in their respective quarterfinal matches at Rod Laver Arena.

Australian Open 2025: Women’s singles semifinals schedule

Match Player 1 Player 2 Date Semifinal 1 Aryana Sabalenka Paula Badosa 23rd JAN Semifinal 2 Swiatek/Navarro Keys/Svitolina 23th JAN

Australian Open 2025 women’s semi-finals live telecast and live streaming details

When will the semi-finals of Australian Open 2025 women's singles begin?

Also Read

The semi-finals of the women's singles will begin on January 23 in the Australian Open 2025.

When will Aryana Sabalenka play her SF match in the Australian Open 2025?

Sabalenka will play her Australian Open 2025 semifinal match against Paula Badosa on January 23.

Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?

The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.