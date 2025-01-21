Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australian Open 2025 men's singles SFs schedule, live time, and streaming

Novak Djokovic picks a monumental win in the quarterfinal match to keep his 25th grand slam title dream up and running in Australia

Australian Open 2025 men's singles SFs schedule
Australian Open 2025 men's singles SFs schedule
Aditya Kaushik
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
The men’s singles event of Australian Open 2025 is ready for its endgame as the top four players are set to go toe-to-toe in the two semifinals on Friday, January 24, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.
 
Third-seeded Germany’s Alexander Zverev was the first to qualify for the penultimate stage of the men’s singles event as he won his quarterfinal game against 12th-seeded Tommy Paul 7-6, 7-6, 2-6, 6-1. He will face 24-time Grand Slam winner, 10-time Australian Open winner, and seventh seed Novak Djokovic, who beat third seed Carlos Alcaraz in a hard-fought match by 4-6, 6-6, 6-2, 6-4.
 
The other two semifinalists will be decided on Wednesday, January 22, when America’s B. Shelton takes on L. Sonego, and the top-seeded defending champion Jannik Sinner faces Alex de Minaur in their respective quarterfinal matches at Rod Laver Arena.
 
Australia Open 2025: Men’s singles semifinals schedule 
Match Player 1 Player 2 Date
Semifinal 1 Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev 24th JAN
Semifinal 2 Sinner/De Minaur Shelton/Sonego 24th JAN

Australian Open 2025 men’s semi-finals live telecast and live streaming details

When will the semi-finals of Australian Open 2025 men's singles begin? 

The semi-finals of the men's singles will begin on January 24 in Australian Open 2025.
 
When will Novak Djokovic play his semifinal match in Australian Open 2025? 
Novak Djokovic will play his men's singles semifinal match against Zverev on January 24.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India? 
The live telecast of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches be available in India? 
The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches will be available on the Sony LIV app in India.
 
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

