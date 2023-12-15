Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Hockey Junior WC: India need to pull up their socks versus Spain for Bronze

Hockey Junior WC: India need to pull up their socks versus Spain for Bronze

A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men's hockey World Cup here on Saturday

Indian hockey team beat the Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the Junior World Cup 2023. Photo: Hockey India
Press Trust of India Kuala Lumpur

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

A profligate India will have to raise their game by leaps and bounds if they want to overcome a mighty Spain in the bronze medal play-off match of the junior men's hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinal on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indians would be morally down but come Saturday, they can't afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in the pool stages.

On the other hand, Spain too would be hurting from 1-3 loss against France in the semifinal and would be looking to finish their campaign with at least a bronze medal.

The Indians too would be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice (in 2001 Hobart and 2016 Lucknow), and a silver way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England.

But for that the Uttam Singh-led side needs to do some soul-searching and produce its 'A' game.

The tournament turned out to be a mixed bag affair for India as they showed great determination to stun world no.4 Netherlands 4-3 in the quarterfinal.

But they failed to carry on the momentum against six-time champions Germany, failing to utilise numerous scoring chances that came their way.

India captain Uttam conceded that they wasted chances galore but said they are still in with a chance of finishing on the podium and will prepare towards that goal.

"We got a lot of opportunities inside the circle (against Germany) but we missed a lot. We couldn't convert our chances. We tried to score from the set pieces but we couldn't convert," he said.

"We need to be more aware and not lose ball possession. We are not out of the tournament yet, bronze medal match is still there. Whatever has happened we can't change. Our entire focus will be on the next game."

India's chief coach CR Kumar would be highly disappointed with the performance of his dragflickers and would be hoping that the likes of vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal, Shardanand Tiwari and Sudeep Chirmako deliver the goods on Saturday.

Uttam and Boby Singh Dhami too would look to lift their game upfront.

Spain, on the other hand, have never reached the final of the tournament. Their best result was a bronze medal in the 2005 edition in Rotterdam, beating India 6-5 on penalties after the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Germany, who finished runner-up in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, will play reigning bronze medallist France in the summit clash.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games full schedule, India matches streaming

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Hockey India announces 40-member group for Junior Men's national camp

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle grooves to hook step of Dunki song

India lose to Germany 1-4 in semifinal of FIH junior men's hockey World Cup

Netizens react to Google's 'Thala for a reason' tribute to MS Dhoni

Paes, Amritraj become first Asian men in International Tennis Hall of Fame

Shami nominated for Arjuna Award, Satwik-Chirag for Khel Ratna

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hockey Junior World CupIndian Hockey TeamIndian hockey

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story