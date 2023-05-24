Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

Aston Martin is building a team to win, reconciling Honda and Fernando Alonso for F1 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda is to return to Formula 1 (F1) as engine partner to Aston Martin in 2026.

According to BBC and other media reports, Honda officially announced its re-entrance into F1 on Wednesday in Tokyo with Fernando Alonso onboard.

The company stated that they had no issue with Fernando Alonso racing for Aston Martin, while they supply its engines. The racer had criticised the Japanese auto manufacturer during their time together at McLaren.

Alonso joined Aston Martin this season, previously having won the F1 title with Renault in 2005 and 2006. According to a Reuters report, Martin Whitmarsh, the group CEO of performance at Aston Martin was happy with Alonso’s performance.

Whitmarsh, in the same report, stated that they had discussed the partnership with Alonso beforehand. Adding that as Honda had won the 2021 and 2022 world championship with Redbull, this would be a successful partnership for everyone involved.


As Alonso celebrates his 42 birthday this year, Whitmarsh stated the partnership was still in the “horizon” for Alonso, he hopes to have Alonso in the car to compete in 2026.

Honda had officially pulled out of F1 towards the end of 2021, however, continued to supply engines.

F1’s goal to ensure carbon neutrality by 2030 appears to be a key factor in Honda's decision to officially re-enter the partnership.

F1 has been using hybrid engines since 2014, however these new regulations, scheduled for 2026, will change their layout significantly. The BBC reports states that currently electrical power makes up 20 per cent less compared to the internal combustion engine, but the new regulation will require 50 per cent and above electrification.

In the same report, Koji Watanabe, the president of Honda Racing Corporation stated that the governing body of F1, Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) will mandate 100 per cent carbon-neutral fuel, hence the movement toward electrical power.

Under these regulations, the key to winning will be “a compact, lightweight and high-power motor with a high-performance battery that is capable of swiftly handling high power output as well as the energy-management technology”.

This infusion of carbon-neutral fuels matches the direction that Honda is moving towards, allowing the latter to hold a more prominent engine role.

According to an article on F1 website, Mercedes will continue to supply Aston Martin with power units, gear-box, and rear suspension till 2025, as it has done since its partnership in 2009. Honda’s partnership with Red Bull will come to an end in 2026 after which the latter will begin building its own engine in collaboration with Ford.


Also Read

Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

Honda Motorcycle set to join two-wheeler EV race by March next year

Honda's EV roadmap: Dedicated factory, first two e-scooter models in a year

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

Australia's decision to not play warm-up games fraught with danger: Border

Third edition of 'Khelo India' games in Uttar Pradesh to begin today

Neeraj Chopra number one in World Athletics men's javelin ranking

Indian archer Prathamesh wins World Cup gold; Ojas-Jyothi reign supreme

Shaw should be dominating but has been disappointing this season: Watson

Topics :HondaAston MartinFormula OneF1Fernando Alonso

First Published: May 24 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story