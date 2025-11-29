Home / Sports / Other Sports News / India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup: India 1-0 Oman (2nd quarter)
India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup: India 1-0 Oman (2nd quarter)

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES: India will be hoping to continue their winning streak after a successful start on Friday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
8:42 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India extends the lead

17": India have finally found the second goal of the match and this time it was Manmeet who dealt the final blow.
 
Score: India 2-0 Oman (2nd quarter)

8:39 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: PC issue for India

16": India have won six penalty corner so far in the match but has been unable to convert any vs Oman.
 
Score: India 1-0 Oman (2nd quarter)

8:37 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Second quarter underway

The second quarter of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup match is now underway.

8:35 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First quarter concludes

15": The first quarter of the match concludes with India leading Oman by one goal.
 
Score: India 1-0 Oman (1st quarter)

8:26 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India still on attack

10": In their trademark style India continues with full forward press despite the lead vs Oman.
 
Score: India 1-0 Oman (1st quarter)

8:19 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India strikes

4": Oman's resistance did not last long as Arshdeep has scored the first goal of the night for India.
 
Score: India 1-0 Oman (1st quarter)

8:17 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start from Oman

3": Despite being under pressure Oman has started well to deany early attacks from India.

Score: India 0-0 Oman (1st quarter)

8:08 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: National anthem underway

The national anthem of both teams are now underway the play will follow up after that.

8:04 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match is now underway.

7:51 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Switzerland beat Chile

In another Pool B clash for today Switzerland beat Chile 3-2. If India beat Oman later tonight they will then play staraight shoot-out with Switzerland on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.

7:40 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timing

The India vs Oman match will kick-off at 8 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now.

7:30 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pool B points table as of now

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts
1 India 1 1 0 0 7 3
2 Switzerland 1 1 0 0 4 3
3 Oman 1 0 0 1 -4 0
4 Chile 1 0 0 1 -7 0

7:21 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Oman's full squad for the match

7:11 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's full squad for the match

7:00 PM

India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match from Chennai. The hosts, India, after winning their first game against Chile, will be looking to make two wins in two and take one step closer to quarterfinal qualification, while Oman, after a hard loss vs Switzerland, will be looking for a comeback. But which of these two teams will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.

India take on Oman in a crucial group-stage fixture of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai, a match that carries contrasting objectives for the two teams. For the hosts, this contest is an opportunity to build rhythm, sharpen combinations and strengthen their push toward a deep tournament run. India enter the World Cup with high expectations, armed with a well-balanced squad featuring dynamic forwards, disciplined midfielders and a defensive unit that has been well-tested in recent international exposure tours.
 
The young Indian side has shown strong synergy in its build-up, with its high-pressing structure and quick passing patterns likely to trouble Oman. Penalty-corner conversion, a traditional Indian strength at the junior level, remains a key weapon that could dictate the tempo of the match.
 
Oman, meanwhile, approach the tournament with the mindset of challengers eager to prove themselves on a global platform. Their strength lies in compact defensive organisation and counterattacking bursts, but they will need exceptional discipline to contain India’s speed and ball circulation.
 
For India, this match is about maintaining standards and asserting early dominance in the pool. For Oman, it’s a valuable test and an opportunity to compete fearlessly against one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman full squads

India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav
 
Oman squad: Hazaa Al Balushi, Saad Al Fazari, Said Al Fazari, Nibras Al Hasani, Alhussin Al Hasni, Ahmed Al Naabi, Zakariya Al Nabhani, Al Baraa Al Nofli, Khaddom Rabi A Al Nofli, Murtadha Mubarak Abdullah Al Nofli, Ammar Al Qaiti, Ahmad Al Qasmi, Awad Al Rawahi, Anas Al Siyabi, Maitham Al Wahaibi, Abdul Rahman Bait, Mohammed Bait Obaid, Laith Mahmood Khamis Alnabhani, Muhanad Talal Khamis Albuluhi, Sanad Saud Sbeit

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman live telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

