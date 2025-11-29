India vs Oman LIVE SCORE Junior Hockey World Cup: India 1-0 Oman (2nd quarter)

India take on Oman in a crucial group-stage fixture of the Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai, a match that carries contrasting objectives for the two teams. For the hosts, this contest is an opportunity to build rhythm, sharpen combinations and strengthen their push toward a deep tournament run. India enter the World Cup with high expectations, armed with a well-balanced squad featuring dynamic forwards, disciplined midfielders and a defensive unit that has been well-tested in recent international exposure tours.

The young Indian side has shown strong synergy in its build-up, with its high-pressing structure and quick passing patterns likely to trouble Oman. Penalty-corner conversion, a traditional Indian strength at the junior level, remains a key weapon that could dictate the tempo of the match.

Oman, meanwhile, approach the tournament with the mindset of challengers eager to prove themselves on a global platform. Their strength lies in compact defensive organisation and counterattacking bursts, but they will need exceptional discipline to contain India’s speed and ball circulation.

For India, this match is about maintaining standards and asserting early dominance in the pool. For Oman, it’s a valuable test and an opportunity to compete fearlessly against one of the sport’s traditional powerhouses.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman full squads

India squad: Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Adrohit Ekka, Anmol Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Rohit Kullu, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Ankit Pal, Rohit, Arshdeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Dilraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, Prince Deep Singh, Ravneet Singh, Priyobarta Talem, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Ajeet Yadav

Oman squad: Hazaa Al Balushi, Saad Al Fazari, Said Al Fazari, Nibras Al Hasani, Alhussin Al Hasni, Ahmed Al Naabi, Zakariya Al Nabhani, Al Baraa Al Nofli, Khaddom Rabi A Al Nofli, Murtadha Mubarak Abdullah Al Nofli, Ammar Al Qaiti, Ahmad Al Qasmi, Awad Al Rawahi, Anas Al Siyabi, Maitham Al Wahaibi, Abdul Rahman Bait, Mohammed Bait Obaid, Laith Mahmood Khamis Alnabhani, Muhanad Talal Khamis Albuluhi, Sanad Saud Sbeit

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman live telecast

The live telecast of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025: India vs Oman live streaming

The live streaming of the India vs Oman Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.