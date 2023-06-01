It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title



The last time India and Pakistan faced each other in the final of a hockey competition was way back in 2016 when India beat the neighbours 3-2 in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy held in Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia. In the Junior Asia Cup, the two teams last met in 2015. Even then, India emerged victorious 6-2 in the final held at Wisma Belia Hockey Stadium in Kuantan, Malaysia. India and Pakistan would be up against for the first time in six years in a final of a major event, be it in junior or senior hockey. Given how Pakistan hockey has fallen behind recently, it is surprising that they have been able to cross all hurdles and make it to the final of the Junior Asia Cup, being played in Oman.



India’s Road to Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final, 2023 This would therefore be the first occasion in this decade that the two arch-rivals are colliding in the final of a continental or world-level event. Courtesy of reaching the final, the two teams have now already qualified for the Junior World Cup Hockey to be held in Kuala Lampur, Malaysia in December 2023.

Beat Japan 3-1 in Pool A Beat Chinese Taipei 18-0 in Pool A

Beat Thailand 17-0 in Pool A Drew with Pakistan 1-1 in Pool A



Pakistan’s Road to Junior Asia Cup Hockey Final, 2023 Beat Kora 9-1 in Semifinal

Beat Thailand 9-0 in Pool A Beat Chinese Taipei 15-1 in Pool A

Beat Japan 3-2 in Pool A Drew with India 1-1 in Pool A



Where and when is the final of the Junior Asia Cup hockey 2023 taking place? Beat Malaysia 6-2 in Semifinal



Where can people watch the India vs Pakistan Final of the Junior Asia Cup hockey 2023? The Junior Asia Cup Hockey final between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is taking place at the hockey pitch of the Sultan Qaboos Youth Sports Complex in Salalah, Dhofar, Oman. It will be played from 09:30 pm IST.



Who are the coaches of Indian and Pakistan Junior hockey teams? Watch Hockey’s website is the only place where the matches can be live-streamed in India as the Uttam Singh-led men in blue will face Muhammad Abdullah’s men in green.