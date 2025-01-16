Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 16: Full schedule, results and live streaming

As the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 enters it's Day 4, another set of exciting matches await the fans who will also see hosts India feature yet again when they take on Bhutan in their Group A encounter in front a packed Indian crowd. All the matches are being held at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium with the final scheduled for January 19.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams

Men’s division

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Women’s division

Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand

Here is the list of matches scheduled for January 16: Men's Division - Kho The World Cup schedule for January 16 Match Group Time (AM/PM) Nepal vs Bhutan A 09:15:00 Germany vs Kenya D 10:30:00 South Korea vs USA C 15:15:00 Bangladesh vs Poland C 17:45:00 India vs Bhutan A 20:15:00 Ghana vs Iran B 08:45:00 Peru vs Brazil A 11:15:00 Sri Lanka vs Poland C 10:00:00 Malaysia vs Australia D 12:30:00 Women's Division Kho Kho World Cup 2025 schedule for January 16 Match Group Time (AM/PM) Bhutan vs Bangladesh C 08:45:00 Kenya vs Uganda B 11:15:00 New Zealand vs Indonesia D 11:45:00 Nepal vs Bangladesh C 16:30:00 Sri Lanka vs Germany C 13:00:00 India vs Malaysia A 19:00:00 South Africa vs Indonesia D 18:30:00 Bhutan vs Sri Lanka C 19:45:00 Iran vs South Korea A 16:00:00 Poland vs Peru D 12:30:00 Australia vs Netherlands B 10:00:00 England vs Netherlands B 16:00:00 Australia vs Kenya B 17:15:00 New Zealand vs Poland D 18:30:00

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 16 results

Men's Division -

Nepal vs Bhutan

Germany vs Kenya

South Korea vs USA

Bangladesh vs Poland

India vs Bhutan

Ghana vs Iran

Peru vs Brazil

Sri Lanka vs Poland

Malaysia vs Australia

Women's Division -

Bhutan vs Bangladesh

Kenya vs Uganda

New Zealand vs Indonesia

Nepal vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Germany

India vs Malaysia

South Africa vs Indonesia

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka

Iran vs South Korea

Poland vs Peru

Australia vs Netherlands

England vs Netherlands

Australia vs Kenya

New Zealand vs Poland

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 16 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Where to watch the live telecast of January 16 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The January 16 matches of the Kho Kho World Cup will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of January 16 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the January 16 Kho Kho World Cup matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.