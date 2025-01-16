Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Defending champion Sinner in action

The Australian Open 2025 will continue with Day 5 action on Thursday, January 16. The biggest draw for the day will be the round two match-ups in the men’s and women’s singles divisions, with big names like men’s singles defending champion Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek in action. The day will also feature doubles and mixed doubles matches to keep the non-stop action going.

Men’s singles: battles of skill and determination

The men’s singles matches on Day 5 are poised to deliver intense competition. Jannik Sinner will face wildcard Tristan Schoolkate in a much-anticipated clash. While Sinner’s form makes him a favourite, Schoolkate will have the home crowd backing him.

Another exciting match features Taylor Fritz taking on Cristian Garin. Fritz, a top seed, is expected to showcase his powerful game, but Garin’s resilience could make this a nail-biter.

Matteo Berrettini is set to face Holger Rune in what could be one of the highlights of the day. Both players possess the skill and determination to advance deep into the tournament, making this a must-watch encounter.

Rising star Ben Shelton will square off against Pablo Carreno Busta in a match-up that promises to showcase youthful energy against experience. Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov will take on Gabriel Diallo, looking to continue his strong start to the tournament.

Women’s singles: showdowns among top seeds and rising stars

Also Read

In the women’s singles draw, fans will see Iga Swiatek, the top seed, in action against Rebecca Sramkova. Swiatek has been in stellar form, and this match offers her an opportunity to continue her dominance.

Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, will compete against Ivana Jovic in a contest expected to highlight her powerful baseline game.

Madison Keys, known for her hard-hitting style, will face Elena Gabriela Ruse. Keys has been in strong form, and her ability to dictate play could prove decisive.

Check all the latest Ausstralian Open 2025 news here Emma Raducanu will make her much-anticipated return to Grand Slam action against Amanda Anisimova in a match likely to draw significant attention. Ons Jabeur, celebrated for her creativity on the court, will go head-to-head with Camila Osorio, while Dayana Yastremska takes on Danka Kovinic in what could be a battle of heavy hitters.

Doubles: team dynamics on full display

The doubles draw brings a different kind of excitement, with partnerships being tested in crucial early-round matches. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski will team up in the men’s doubles as they aim to leverage their strong chemistry against formidable opponents.

In the women’s doubles, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula bring their star power to the court, adding intrigue to the competition.

Fans of mixed doubles can look forward to Cristina Bucsa and Joran Vliegen beginning their campaign with high expectations. Ivan Dodig and Santiago Mansouri, experienced doubles players, are also set for a challenging first-round encounter that promises tactical brilliance.

Australian Open 2025: January 16 schedule