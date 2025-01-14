Australian Open 2025 Day 3 highlights: India's Bopanna suffers shock defeat

The day 3 action of the Australian Open 2025 came to a close with some high-intensity matches. Men’s and women’s singles action continued, while the doubles event also kicked off today. In the biggest highlight of the day, India’s star player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nicolas Barrientos were handed a huge upset as the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer and Adam Pavlásek beat them in straight sets, ending their journey in round 1.

Men’s singles results

The men's singles action on day 2 saw a range of exciting and competitive encounters. Andrey Rublev advanced after a challenging battle against Joao Fonseca, while Pablo Carreno Busta cruised past Kamil Majchrzak with a dominant performance. Alex de Minaur also secured a strong victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, showing his resilience on the court. Corentin Moutet triumphed over Alexei Popyrin in a gripping contest, while Denis Shapovalov survived a tough, extended match against Roberto Bautista Agut, demonstrating his ability to handle pressure. Matteo Berrettini continued his excellent form with a convincing win over Cameron Norrie.

Full results: A. Rublev beat J. Fonseca

P. Carreño beat K. Majchrzak

A. de Minaur beat B. van de Zandschulp

C. Moutet beat A. Popyrin

D. Shapovalov beat R. Bautista

M. Giron beat Y. Hanfmann

T. Etcheverry beat F. Cobolli

M. Krueger beat R. Hijikata

T. Boyer beat F. Coria

L. Sonego beat S. Wawrinka

B. Shelton beat B. Nakashima

M. Arnaldi beat L. Musetti

F. Comesana beat D. Altmaier

F. Díaz beat Z. Bergs

D. Medvedev beat K. Samrej

H. Hurkacz beat T. Griekspoor

G. Monfils beat G. Mpetshi Perricard

F. Cerúndolo beat A. Bublik

C. Garín beat B. Ćorić

T. Fritz beat J. Brooksby

L. Tien beat C. Ugo

H. Rune beat Z.Z. Zhang

G. Diallo beat L. Nardi

M. Kecmanović beat D. Lajović

M. Berrettini beat C. Norrie

K. Khachanov beat A. Mannarino

Women’s singles results

In the women's singles event on Tuesday, Veronika Kudermetova delivered a dominant performance against Olivia Gadecki, while Katie Boulter fought through a thrilling three-set match to defeat Rebecca Marino. Camila Osorio advanced past Maria Sakkari in a solid two-set victory, while Ons Jabeur battled through a tough contest against Anhelina Kalinina. Other notable performances include Taylor Townsend overcoming Renata Zarazúa in a closely contested match, and Jasmine Paolini securing a win over Saisai Zheng. Madison Keys displayed strong form, defeating A. Li in straight sets, while S. Zhang triumphed over M. Kessler. Full results:

V. Kudermetova beat O. Gadecki

K. Boulter beat R. Marino

C. Osorio beat M. Sakkari

O. Jabeur beat A. Kalinina

R. Zarazúa beat T. Townsend

J. Paolini beat S. Wei

M. Keys beat A. Li

S. Zhang beat M. Kessler

E. Ruse beat I. Begu

Y. Putintseva beat E. Avanesyan

D. Kovinić beat L. Sun

V. Gracheva beat C. McNally

E. Lys beat K. Birrell

I. Jović beat N. Parrizas-Diaz

D. Yastremska beat M. Sherif

E. Navarro beat P. Stearns

E. Alexandrova beat E. Raducanu

Y. Wang beat A. Bondár

B. Haddad Maia beat J. Riera

E. Andreeva beat S.S. Zheng

X. Wang beat J. Grabher

A. Anisimova beat M.L. Carlé

D. Kasatkina beat V. Tomova

K. Birrell vs. A. Kalinskaya (match not played).

Doubles results

The doubles action of the Australian Open 2025 also kicked off on Tuesday. Jean-Julien Rojer and Adam Pavlásek secured a solid victory over Arthur Cazaux and Robin Arneodo, while Pedro Martínez and Jaume Munar triumphed over Nicolas Barrientos and Rohan Bopanna in a competitive two-set match in the men’s doubles event. On the women’s doubles side, Leylah Fernandez and Nadiia Kichenok displayed strong teamwork, winning against Taylor Gibson and Mia Joint in straight sets. Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva delivered a dominant performance, overcoming Kamilla Piter and Anna Moratelli. Hsieh Su-wei and Chan Hao-ching faced a tough challenge but managed to outlast Anastasia Potapova and Olga Danilović in a thrilling three-set match. Clara Tauson and Jodie Burrage fought hard but were edged out by Fang-Hsiu Wu and Anna Blinkova in a closely contested battle.

Men’s doubles

J. Rojer / A. Pavlásek beat A. Cazaux / R. Arneodo

P. Martínez / J. Munar beat N. Barrientos / R. Bopanna