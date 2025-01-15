Australian Open today's matches: Djokovic, Alcaraz in action in round 2

The Australian Open 2025 is all set to return for day 4 action on Wednesday, January 15. The day will feature round 2 action in both men’s and women’s singles events, while round 1 of doubles events will also continue. Big names like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will take the court in the hope of booking their place in round three of the men’s singles event, while Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka will also take the court for women’s singles round 2 today.

Men’s singles: Top seeds dominate the second round

The men’s singles second round at the Australian Open 2025 promises intense action as top seeds continue their campaigns. Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, takes on qualifier Jaime Faria, aiming to maintain his dominance. Alexander Zverev, seeded No. 2, faces Pedro Martinez in the night session, while No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz squares off against Yoshihito Nishioka, showcasing his explosive playstyle. Casper Ruud, the No. 6 seed, takes on Jakub Mensik in a key matchup as he seeks to regain his form.

Women’s singles: Champions and rising stars in action

The women’s singles draw features defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, seeded No. 1, facing Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in her title defence opener. No. 3 seed Coco Gauff battles Jodie Burrage in the night session, showcasing her athleticism and tactical prowess. Naomi Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, returns to face No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova in a highly anticipated matchup, while Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic takes on Diana Shnaider, buoyed by her home crowd’s support. Teen sensation Mirra Andreeva clashes with Moyuka Uchijima, and Donna Vekic, the No. 18 seed, faces Heather Dart.

Doubles: High-stakes team battles

Also Read

The doubles draw adds excitement to the Australian Open with high-stakes team matchups. In men’s doubles, No. 12 seeds Jamie Murray and John Peers take on Borna Gojo and Miomir Kecmanovic in a closely contested encounter. The women’s doubles draw features No. 11 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Ena Shibahara against wildcard duo Peangtarn Plipuech and Chia-Hsuan Tsao. Top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend begin their campaign against Fanny Stollar and Lulu Sun.

Australian Open 2025: January 15 timetable