Australian Open 2025 Day 4 highlights: Djokovic, Sabalenka through to R3

Day 4 of the Australian Open 2025 saw thrilling action across all categories, with Novak Djokovic continuing his quest for glory in the men’s singles, overcoming qualifier J. Faria in straight sets. Carlos Alcaraz impressed with a dominant win, while an upset unfolded as J. Mensik ousted Casper Ruud in a four-set battle. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff kept their title defences on track in the women’s singles, while doubles matches were marked by rain delays and intense competition.

Djokovic overcomes another four-set thriller

ALSO READ: Now, Infosys' AI innovations let you step into virtual Australian Open 2025 In the men’s singles category, Novak Djokovic demonstrated his exceptional skill and experience by defeating qualifier J. Faria in straight sets (6-1, 7-6, 6-2) in a gruelling three-hour match. Carlos Alcaraz put on a masterclass performance, brushing past Y. Nishioka with a decisive (6-0, 6-1, 6-4) victory in just 1 hour and 21 minutes. However, the highlight of the day came with an upset as J. Mensik ousted the experienced Casper Ruud in a four-set battle (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4) lasting 2 hours and 44 minutes. Jack Draper and T. Kokkinakis engaged in a marathon match, with Draper emerging victorious after four hours and 35 minutes of intense play (6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3). Meanwhile, S. Korda showcased his resilience in a tight five-setter against A. Vukic, clinching the win (4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5) after 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Men’s singles results:

A. Davidovich (Spain) defeated F. Auger-Aliassime (Canada) - 6-7, 6-5, 6-1, 6-0

T. Paul (United States) defeated K. Nishikori (Japan) - 6-3, 6-3, 6-1

A. Zverev (Germany) defeated P. Martínez (Spain) - 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

U. Humbert (France) defeated H. Habib (Lebanon) - 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

J. Draper (United Kingdom) defeated T. Kokkinakis (Australia) - 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

J. Menšík (Czechia) defeated C. Ruud (Norway) - 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

J. Fearnley (United Kingdom) defeated A. Cazaux (France) - 7-6, 6-3, 6-2

S. Korda (United States) defeated A. Vukic (Australia) - 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5

A. Fils (France) defeated Q. Halys (France) - 6-4, 7-6

R. Carballés (Spain) defeated J. Duckworth (Australia) - 6-4, 6-2, 7-5

N. Djokovic (Serbia) defeated J. Faria (Portugal) - 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

N. Borges (Portugal) defeated J. Thompson (Australia) - 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

B. Bonzi (France) defeated F. Passaro (Italy) - 6-2, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

C. Alcaraz (Spain) defeated Y. Nishioka (Japan) - 6-0, 6-1, 6-4

J. Lehecka (Czechia) defeated H. Gaston (France) - 6-3, 6-1 (Walkover)

R. Opelka (United States) defeated T. Machac (Czechia) - 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

Sabalenka continues title defence with straight-sets win

Also Read

The women’s singles category witnessed some incredible matches as well. Aryna Sabalenka maintained her top form, defeating J. Bouzas Maneiro (6-3, 7-5) in a 1-hour, 34-minute contest. Coco Gauff continued her winning streak by overcoming J. Burrage (6-3, 7-5) in 1 hour and 29 minutes. Jessica Pegula secured a convincing victory over E. Mertens (6-4, 6-2) in just over an hour. Paula Badosa displayed her dominance in a swift 48-minute match against wildcard T. Gibson, cruising to a (6-1, 6-0) win. Naomi Osaka delivered a spirited performance, recovering from a set down to defeat K. Muchova (1-6, 6-1, 6-3) in 1 hour and 57 minutes.

Women’s singles results:

P. Badosa (Spain) defeated T. Gibson (Australia) - 6-1, 6-0

D. Vekić (Croatia) defeated H. Dart (United Kingdom) - 6-4, 0-6, 6-2

M. Kostyuk (Ukraine) defeated J. Niemeier (Germany) - 6-3, 6-0

C. Gauff (United States) defeated J. Burrage (United Kingdom) - 6-3, 7-5

D. Shnaider (Australia) defeated A. Tomljanović (Australia) - 6-4, 7-5

A. Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) defeated A. Potapova (Russia) - 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

L. Fernandez (Canada) defeated C. Bucșa (Spain) - 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

N. Osaka (Japan) defeated K. Muchová (Czechia) - 6-1, 6-3

B. Bencic (Switzerland) defeated S. Lamens (Netherlands) - 6-3, 7-6

A. Blinkova (Russia) defeated M. Fręch (Poland) - 6-0, 2-6, 6-2

J. Pegula (United States) defeated E. Mertens (Belgium) - 6-4, 6-2

O. Danilović (Serbia) defeated L. Samsonova (Russia) - 6-2, 6-1

C. Tauson (Denmark) defeated T. Maria (Germany) - 6-2, 6-2

M. Andreeva (Russia) defeated M. Uchijima (Japan) - 6-4, 3-6, 7-10

A. Sabalenka (Belarus) defeated J. Bouzas (Spain) - 6-3, 7-5

L. Siegemund (Germany) defeated Q. Zheng (China) - 7-6, 6-3

Rain-affected doubles

In the doubles events, the men’s doubles match featuring wildcards M. Polmans and M. Romios against M. Guinard and A. Rinderknech proved to be a thrilling encounter. Polmans and Romios emerged victorious in a tight three-set battle (7-6, 3-6, 6-3) that lasted 1 hour and 51 minutes. Meanwhile, in the women’s doubles category, K. Rakhimova and S. Sorribes Tormo displayed exceptional teamwork, defeating A. Danilina and I. Khromacheva in straight sets (6-3, 6-1) within 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Doubles results: