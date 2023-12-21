National Sports Awards 2023: Mohammed Shami to get Arjuna Award, check list

The final nomination list for the annual sports awards has been released by the Sports Ministry. This year, the prestigious Khel Ratna honours badminton players Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. There are 26 sports personalities, including prolific pacer Mohammed Shami, who will receive the Arjuna Award this year.

The National Sports Awards 2023 will take place on January 9, 2023, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu will confer the honours.

Based on the recommendation of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award: Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (badminton).

After a spectacular performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, where India performed superbly well, Shami emerged as India's best bowler throughout the tournament. His performance in the tournament was widely appreciated.

The ministry also approved five coaches for the Dronacharya award in the regular category and there will be a three-lifetime award category. Additionally, for the lifetime category, the Dhyan Chand Award will be given away to three individuals.

List of National Award Winners Khel Ratna Award for 2023: Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (badminton). Arjuna Awards for 2023: Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery) Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery) Murali Sreeshankar (athletics)

Parul Chaudhary (athletics)

Mohameed Hussamuddin (boxing)

R Vaishali (chess)

Mohammed Shami (cricket)

Anush Agarwalla (equestrian)

Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage)

Diksha Dagar (golf)

Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey)

Sushila Chanu (hockey)

Pawan Kumar (kabaddi)

Ritu Negi (kabaddi)

Nasreen (kho-kho)

Pinki (lawn bowls)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting)

Esha Singh (shooting)

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash)

Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis)

Sunil Kumar (wrestling)

Antim (wrestling)

Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu)

Sheetal Devi (para archery)

Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket)

Prachi Yadav (para canoeing)

Dronacharya Award (Regular Category) for outstanding coaches: Lalit Kumar (wrestling) RB Ramesh (chess) Mahaveer Prasad Saini (para athletics) Shivendra Singh (hockey)

Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar (mallakhamb)