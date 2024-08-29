National Sports Day 2024: Check date, history, significance, theme, more

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29, which is a special occasion dedicated to marking the spirit of sports in India. Apart from India's achievements in sports, this day emphasises the importance of sports to keep us healthy and active.

This day is celebrated to mark the contribution of India's legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who helped India dominate in the hockey games inspiring generations. The National Sports Day is more than just a celebration and a reminder of how sports enrich our lives and bring us closer as a community.

National Sports Day 2024: History

The Indian government officials announced to celebrate National Sports Day in 2012 marking August 29 as a day to recognise sports excellence. The date was selected to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, also known as the 'Wizard of Hockey'. Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His career spanned from 1926 to 1948, when he played 185 matches for India scoring over 400 goals. His excellent performance brought the golden period for Indian hockey as he led India to win three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

National Sports Day 2024: Significance

The National Sports Day was established to increase participation among India's youth. This Day, August 29, commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand's birthday highlighting his contribution to the game. Dhyan Chand is remembered for his extraordinary skills and achievements in the sport.

On this special day, several events related to sports are being organised across the country where athletes, teams, and individuals are honoured for their outstanding achievements in the sports. This day aims to make people aware of the importance of sports and physical fitness in daily life.

National Sports Day 2024: Theme

The theme for National Sports Day 2024 has not been announced so far. However, last year the theme was "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society."

Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Born on August 29, Dhyan Chand emerged as one of the greatest hockey players in history. He showed his extraordinary skill and dedication to the sports that helped India win their Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

He had ball control and vision on the ground and earned the titles of “Hockey Wizard” and “The Magician.” He fulfilled his regimental duties during the day, so he used to practise in the moonlight earning him the title of Chand, which means moon in India.

Throughout his career, he played 185 matches and scored 400 goals. His legacy inspired generations in the game. To honour him, the Indian government renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, presented by the president of India.

The President of India annually recognised the achievement and contributions of Major Chand in hockey. Last year, In 2023, badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were awarded this prestigious honour.