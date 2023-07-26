Home / Sports / Other Sports News / NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, experienced a heart attack during a workout in Los Angeles. He is presently in stable condition and at this point not in ICU

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
The family of Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, said he collapsed during a workout in Los Angeles on Monday and was immediately shifted to a hospital.

“Yesterday while practising Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. The medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the family said in a statement.

18-year-old Bronny is a basketball player who is dedicated to playing at the University of Southern California, where the incident occurred. The Los Angeles Fire Department said they called an emergency in the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street at 9:26 a.m. PT on Monday and transported a grown-up male to the emergency clinic.


The Galen Center, where USC basketball plays is situated at 3400 S. Figueroa St. The 18-year-old is a 6-foot-3 McDonald's All-American who was one of the top players in the country at Sierra Gully School in Los Angeles. His dad, LeBron James, 38, has said he desires to play in the NBA sufficiently enough to be on a similar court with his eldest child.

Heart health is a difficult issue in sports these days, and there have been a few late instances of athletes experiencing heart attacks.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

