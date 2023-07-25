Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asian Games 2023: No role in selection of athletes - Sports Ministry

Asian Games 2023: No role in selection of athletes - Sports Ministry

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, Rohit Mor and Sagar Ahlawat had moved the high court this month against the Boxing Federation of India after they were left out of the Indian squad

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Amit Panghal, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
Responding to a petition filed by three boxers over their non-selection for the upcoming Asian Games, the Union Sports Ministry on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court it has no role in the selection of athletes for participation in the continental event.

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, Rohit Mor and Sagar Ahlawat had moved the high court this month against the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and others after they were left out of the Indian squad for the Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8 in China.

They had petitioned against BFI's evaluation process for the selection of the Hangzhou Asian Games squad.

The petitioners had contended that the selection of sportspersons to represent the country in international events should be by means of selection trials.

During the last hearing, the court had sought response from the BFI, the Sports Ministry, Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and three others.

The ministry of youth affairs and sport filed its reply on Monday before the single bench, said Sajjan Malik, counsel for the boxers.

In the reply filed by the Director, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, it was submitted that the ministry has no role in the selection of athletes for participation in the Asian Games.

It was submitted that as per the sports development code, National Sports Federations are primarily responsible for judicious selection of national teams for participation in major international events based on merit and with the objective of enhancing national prestige and bringing glory to the country.

"It has been provided in the sports code that selection of sportspersons for participation in major international events shall be the prerogative of the NSF's concerned."

There is no direct involvement of the Ministry in the selection process, said the reply.

However, the NSFs have to ensure that the selection process is fair and transparent and the selection criteria are made known to all stakeholders well in advance, it added.

It was further submitted that in the instant matter, it is the prerogative of Boxing Federation of India to frame its selection criteria/policy for selection of boxers for participation in international events, including the upcoming Asian Games.

Names of Indian boxers selected by Boxing Federation of India to represent India at Asian Games have already been sent by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Organizing Committee of Hangzhou Asian Games, the last date for which was July 15, as per the reply.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj fixed July 31 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have been selected ahead of Panghal, Mor and Ahlawat respectively.

Topics :Asian Gamesboxing

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 9:19 AM IST

