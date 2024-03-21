Neeraj Chopra joins Akshay, Amitabh; named Eveready's new brand ambassador

Reigning Olympic and Asian Games gold medalist in Javelin Throw, Neeraj Chopra joined Bollywood bigwigs like Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan as he was named the newest brand ambassador of Eveready on Thursday, March 21.

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (EIIL), in a press release, said, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Eveready as it seeks to strengthen its commitment towards excellence and innovation via the launch of the new Ultima Alkaline battery series. "

"With iconic campaigns like Give Me Red featuring legendary figures such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Eveready has become ingrained in the cultural fabric of the nation, defining generations with its innovative products and memorable," it further added.

Chopra, who will be defending his Olympic gold at Paris 2024 in a few months said, "I am delighted to associate with Eveready, a brand that has been an integral part of Indian households for decades and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of performance, durability, and trustworthiness."

Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Batteries & Flashlights at Eveready Industries India Ltd. was ecstatic about this collaboration as well. He said, "Our collaboration with the youth icon, Neeraj Chopra symbolises a shared pursuit of continuous improvement/innovation, more power, and dedication towards excellence, bridging the worlds of sports and spirit of the youth."