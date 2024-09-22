Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rahul Gandhi wishes luck to team India for gold at Chess Olympiad

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise hopes of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

Chess Olympiad in Budapest
Chess Olympiad in Budapest (Pic: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished Team India ahead of the decisive rounds at the Chess Olympiads, saying now is the time to seize the gold and show the world what India is made of.

Indian women's team is also a favourite for the gold medal.

"Wishing Team India all the success as you step into the decisive rounds of the Chess Olympiad, both in the Open and Women's sections!" Gandhi said on X.

"You're on the verge of making history today. Your relentless dedication and exceptional skills have led you to this moment. Now is the time to seize the gold and show the world what India is made of," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi, himself an avid chess player, was seen in a video put out by the Congress some months back, talking about his interest in the board game and its similarities with politics.

In the video, when Gandhi is asked who is the best chess player among Indian politicians, he said, "Me".


Topics :Rahul GandhiCHESS

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

